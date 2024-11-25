Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, and other service members pose with the 449th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG), mortar platoon for a group photo at Camp Simba, Kenya, on November 19, 2024. The 449th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG), mortar platoon plays a vital role in maintaining readiness and ensuring the safety of U.S. personnel in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
