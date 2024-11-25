Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

Tech. Sgt. Brandon Young, assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), holds a Switchblade 300 Missile, an advanced tactical unmanned aerial system (UAS), and gives an overview on its components and capabilities at Camp Simba, Kenya, on November 20, 2024. The Switchblade 300 provides precision strike capabilities in a compact, portable system, enhancing mission effectiveness in a variety of operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
