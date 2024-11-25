Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, receives a brief from Lt. Col. Dustin Barbour, commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), on MQ-9 Reaper operations at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, on November 18, 2024. The visit highlighted the capabilities of the MQ-9 in supporting regional security, emphasizing its role in maintaining situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
|11.18.2024
|12.01.2024 10:52
|8777605
|241118-Z-YU823-1027
|3958x2827
|5.81 MB
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|2
|0
