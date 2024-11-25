Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG), mortar platoon conduct a mortar exercise at Camp Simba, Kenya, on November 19, 2024, as part of a controlled training event. The exercise, featuring the launch of mortars, highlights the readiness and capabilities of U.S. forces in supporting regional security operations and enhancing deterrence against threats such as Al-Shabaab. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
