U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241122-N-LY941-1019



GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, received a folder full of hand-written cards, created by students of W.T. Sampson School, as a “thank you” for her support of the Healthcare STEM Fair held at the school, Nov. 20, 2024. More than a dozen healthcare employees including Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians attended the event to teach students about careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)