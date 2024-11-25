241122-N-LY941-1011
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents a Letter of Commendation to Hospital Apprentice Marlenne Leon Rodriguez during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Leon Rodriguez received the award for her accomplishments during her assignment at the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 00:57
|Photo ID:
|8774540
|VIRIN:
|241122-N-LY941-1011
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|12.56 MB
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.