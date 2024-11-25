U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241122-N-LY941-1011



GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents a Letter of Commendation to Hospital Apprentice Marlenne Leon Rodriguez during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Leon Rodriguez received the award for her accomplishments during her assignment at the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)