U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents the Navy Family Ombudsman pin to Laretha Johnson during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Johnson supports the families of service members assigned to the command and serves as a link between the commanding officer and the families, providing important information and support to improve mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 00:57
|Photo ID:
|8774531
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|7.24 MB
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
