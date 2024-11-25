U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241122-N-LY941-1009



GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents a Letter of Commendation to Hospital Corpsman Neli Perez Bernardo during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Perez Bernardo received the award for her accomplishments during her assignment at the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)