U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

241122-N-LY941-1014



GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents a Letter of Commendation to KiJuan Sullivan during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Sullivan received the award for his selection as Senior Civilian of the Quarter, 3rd quarter, calendar year 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)