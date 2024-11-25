U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241122-N-LY941-1004



GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Hospital Corpsman Patrick Cortez during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Cortez received the award for his accomplishments during his assignment at the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)