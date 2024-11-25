Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony [Image 8 of 17]

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    241122-N-LY941-1004

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Hospital Corpsman Patrick Cortez during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Cortez received the award for his accomplishments during his assignment at the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 00:57
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
