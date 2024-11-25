U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Hospital Corpsman Ashley Mucheru during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Mucheru received the award for her selection as Bluejacket of the Year, fiscal year 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)