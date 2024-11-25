U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents a Letter of Commendation to Ricardo Splatt during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Splatt received the award for his selection as Junior Foreign National of the Quarter, 3rd quarter, calendar year 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)