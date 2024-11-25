U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241122-N-LY941-1008



GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents a Letter of Commendation to Hospital Corpsman Austin Jacobs during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Jacobs received the award for his accomplishments during his assignment at the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)