U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents a Letter of Commendation to Danielle Clarke during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Clarke received the award for her selection as Junior Civilian of the Quarter, 3rd quarter, calendar year 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)