U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

241122-N-LY941-1012



GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ramon Castro during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Castro received the award for his selection as Sailor of the Year, fiscal year 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)