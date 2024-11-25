U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Lt. Cmdr. Brittany Ockenfels during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Ockenfels received the award for her accomplishments during her previous assignment at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Sigonella. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)