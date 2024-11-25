U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241122-N-LY941-1002



GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jeffrey Neyra during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Neyra received the award for his accomplishments during his assignment at the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)