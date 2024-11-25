U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241122-N-LY941-1006



GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Hospital Corpsman Jameric Pulido Bernal during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Pulido Bernal received the award for his accomplishments during his assignment at the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)