The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Airmen with the Royal Air Force Mildenhall Honor Guard march down the aisle of the St. Andrews Church after presenting the colors during a service commemorating the Battle of El Alamein at Honingham Norfolk, England, Oct. 20, 2024. Airmen in the base honor guard participate in ceremonies and community events, bringing Air Force tradition to nations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)