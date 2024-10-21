The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Naisha Blanco, Royal Air Force Mildenhall Honor Guardsman, performs ceremonial duties alongside other guardsmen during the USA Snetterton 300 race in Norfolk, England, Sept. 8, 2024. The honor guard represents the U.S. Air Force across communities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)