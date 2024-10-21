The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devaundre Carmona, Royal Air Force Mildenhall Honor Guardsman, gets ready for a detail at St. Andrews Church, Honingham Norfolk, England, Oct. 20, 2024. The base honor guard upholds standards and legacy while representing the U.S. Air Force when they perform at events around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)