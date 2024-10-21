The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. William Knoche, Royal Air Force Mildenhall Honor Guardsman, receives the U.S. flag from a member of the St. Andrews Church, Honingham Norfolk, England, Oct. 20, 2024. Airmen in the base honor guard participate in ceremonies and community events bringing Air Force tradition to nations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)