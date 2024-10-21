The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Idris Shaheed, Royal Air Force Mildenhall Honor Guardsman, stands at attention before the playing of the U.K. national anthem at the St. Andrews Church, Honingham Norfolk, England, Oct. 20, 2024. The base honor guard, at overseas installations, participate in events and ceremonies in their local communities showcasing the Air Force’s core values to nations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)