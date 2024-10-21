The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the Royal Air Force Mildenhall Honor Guard perform ceremonial duties during the playing of the U.K. national anthem at the St. Andrews Church, Honingham Norfolk, England, Oct. 20, 2024. The base honor guard, at overseas installations, participate in events and ceremonies in their local communities showcasing the Air Force’s core values to nations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)