U.S. Airmen from the Royal Air Force Mildenhall Honor Guard march through the St. Andrews Church during a service commemorating the Battle of El Alamein in Honingham Norfolk, England, Oct. 20, 2024. Airmen in the base honor guard participate in ceremonies and community events bringing Air Force tradition to nations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 06:43
|Photo ID:
|8710810
|VIRIN:
|241020-F-IH537-1104
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|19.88 MB
|Location:
|HONINGHAM, NORFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall
