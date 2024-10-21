The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Royal Air Force Mildenhall Honor Guard approaches the race track at the USA Snetterton 300 race in Norfolk, England, Sept. 8, 2024. The honor guard team represented the U.S. Air Force and RAF Mildenhall at the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)