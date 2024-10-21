The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force honor guard uniform lays across a table prior to a ceremony at the USA Snetterton 300 race in Norfolk, England, Sept. 8, 2024. The honor guard displays Air Force tradition, discipline, and valor to communities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)