The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Royal Air Force Mildenhall Honor Guard survey the area for their ceremony at the USA Snetterton 300 race in Norfolk, England, Sept. 8, 2024. The honor guard team consisted of Airmen from different jobs across the installation to represent the U.S. Air Force and RAF Mildenhall at the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)