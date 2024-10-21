The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Naisha Blanco, Royal Air Force Mildenhall Honor Guardsman, rolls the U.K. flag after the USA Snetterton 300 race opening ceremony in Norfolk, England, Sept. 8, 2024. Honor guardsmen perform ceremonies for special occasions, upholding military standard and bearing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)