The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England – In the heart of the English countryside, a dedicated group of individuals at the Royal Air Force Mildenhall Honor Guard stands ready to uphold a long-standing tradition. With meticulous precision and unwavering dedication, they prepare to perform a ceremony that embodies the essence of honor, respect, and military excellence. As the sun casts its golden rays upon the racetrack, the crowd witnesses a captivating display of military precision and timeless tradition.



According to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard website, the ceremonial guardsman is an individual of good reputation, having integrity, ethical conduct and exhibiting standards which merit respect.



All branches of the U.S. Department of Defense have an honor guard - guards assigned to a ceremonial duty. The base honor guard is composed of five flights: colors, body bearers, firing party, training flight, and the drill team.



“We have a base honor guard creed that outlines what’s expected of us,” said Tech. Sgt. Cody Salzman, 67th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron specialist noncommissioned officer in charge. “We wear the uniform properly and proudly and perfect all movement throughout every drill and ceremony. We take pride in representing the U.S. Air Force and Team Mildenhall, so we try to do our best to be prepared and perform.”



At RAF Mildenhall, honor guardsmen gather for practice Tuesdays and Thursdays for several hours every week. In the U.S., Airmen are typically dismissed from their primary duty for months at a time to solely perform honor guard duties. At overseas installations, Airmen split up their time between their primary duty and honor guard obligations.



“Juggling my job and being part of the base honor guard can be difficult sometimes when volunteering for ceremonies on weekends, but it is also rewarding since I get to take part in ceremonies and events I would not think to be a part of,” said Airman 1st Class Andres Sanchez, 727th Air Mobility Squadron air freight technician.



The base team consists of Airmen who volunteered to participate in the honor guard while also fulfilling their primary duty.



“In the U.K., it's just really good to see how they look at the Air Force, because we're representing the Air Force,” Senior Airman Ricardo Potik, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management. “It's just nice to see how they are welcoming us here and how they enjoy seeing us perform.”



Ceremonies taking place in the U.S. consist of four guardsmen carrying the Air Force flag and the U.S. flag and beside them two members with rifles. However, overseas, there is a fifth guardsman who carries the host nation's flag.



Guardsmen at RAF Mildenhall have slightly more responsibilities as they perform their duties in a different nation. They maintain strict anti-terrorism practices and oblige to the host nations weapon laws as the firing party performs.



Here, they participate in ceremonies and events on and off the installation while adhering to the Air Force regulations. Guardsmen travel around the community to perform in official events, funerals and memorials honoring our service members and showcasing the union between the U.S. and the host nation.



“As an honor guardsman, you represent the entire Air Force, regardless of what your job is when you are out there in ceremonies,” said Airman 1st Class Tyreq Upshaw, 100th Force Support Squadron postal clerk.



The RAF Mildenhall Honor Guard members demonstrate the Air Force’s unwavering commitment to Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do. Their meticulous attention to detail and respect for tradition serve as a testament to the core values that define the Air Force. They honor the past by embodying the highest standards of precision and professionalism, ensuring that each ceremony is not just a duty but a tribute to those who have served. Through their dedication, the honor guard reflects the very essence of what it means to serve in the U.S. Air Force.

