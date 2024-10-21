The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the St. Andrews Church, U.S. Airmen, and U.K. military members walk down the aisle as part of a service commemorating the Battle of El Alamein in Honingham Norfolk, England, Oct. 20, 2024. Airmen in the base honor guard participate in ceremonies and community events bringing Air Force tradition to nations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)