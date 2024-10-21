A U.S. Air Force base honor guardsman assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall rolls the Air Force flag after the USA Snetterton 300 race in Norfolk, England, Sept. 8, 2024. Honor guardsmen perform ceremonies for special occasions, upholding military standard and bearing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 06:43
|Photo ID:
|8710806
|VIRIN:
|240908-F-IH537-1682
|Resolution:
|4097x2726
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|NORWICH, NORFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall
No keywords found.