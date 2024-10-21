The overseas honor guard perspective: RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force base honor guardsman assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall rolls the Air Force flag after the USA Snetterton 300 race in Norfolk, England, Sept. 8, 2024. Honor guardsmen perform ceremonies for special occasions, upholding military standard and bearing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)