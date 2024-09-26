Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hawaii Army National Guard and Philippine Air Force service members gather following the conclusion of the Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines Sept. 20, 2024. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)