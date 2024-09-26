Hawaii Army National Guard and Philippine Air Force service members engage in discussion near a Bell UH-1 Iroquois ‘Huey’ Helicopter during the Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines Sept. 18, 2024. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 21:00
|Photo ID:
|8668415
|VIRIN:
|240918-Z-KH177-1004
|Resolution:
|5042x3361
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|CEBU, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration
No keywords found.