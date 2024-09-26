Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hawaii Army National Guard and Philippine Air Force service members engage in discussion near a Bell UH-1 Iroquois ‘Huey’ Helicopter during the Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines Sept. 18, 2024. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)