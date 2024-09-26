Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration [Image 7 of 17]

    CEBU, PHILIPPINES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Philippine Air Force Lt. Col. John Paul Delgado, 210th Tactical Training Squadron commander, 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing, showcases training tools used at the 210th Tactical Helicopter Squadron classroom to Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers at Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines, Sept. 17, 2024. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)

