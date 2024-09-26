Hawaii Army National Guard Sgt. Alvin Galvez, Charlie Company, 1st Batallion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, mechanic and flight instructor, demonstrates placement of shims for tail rotor camp-up procedures with Philippine Air Force maintenance Airmen at Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines, Sept. 18, 2024. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)
Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration
