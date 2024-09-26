Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hawaii Army National Guard Master Sgt. Clayton Perreria, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment commander, demonstrates how to check used parts for continued serviceability with Philippine Air Force Tech. Sgt. Francis B Sorsano, 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing, 453rd Avionics and Armament Maintenance Squadron, quality assurance personnel, at Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines, Sept. 19, 2024. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)