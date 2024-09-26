Hawaii Army National Guard Master Sgt. Clayton Perreria, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment commander, demonstrates how to check used parts for continued serviceability with Philippine Air Force Tech. Sgt. Francis B Sorsano, 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing, 453rd Avionics and Armament Maintenance Squadron, quality assurance personnel, at Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines, Sept. 19, 2024. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 21:00
|Photo ID:
|8668418
|VIRIN:
|240919-Z-KH177-1002
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|CEBU, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
