Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration

Hawaii Army National Guard Master Sgt. Clayton Perreria, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment commander, reviews avionics test equipment for the S-70i Black Hawk with Philippine Air Force Tech Sgt. Francis B Sorsano, 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing, 453rd Avionics and Armament Maintenance Squadron, quality assurance personnel, at Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines, Sept. 17, 2024. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)