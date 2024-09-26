Hawaii Army National Guard Master Sgt. Clayton Perreria, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion,183rd Aviation Regiment commander, conducts a Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange with Philippine Air Force 1st Lt. Ruzzel Louis Avecia, 450th Maintenance and Supply group maintenance officer at Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines, Sept. 18, 2024. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 21:00
|Photo ID:
|8668414
|VIRIN:
|240918-Z-KH177-1003
|Resolution:
|4905x3270
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|CEBU, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration
