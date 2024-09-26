Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration [Image 9 of 17]

    Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration

    CEBU, PHILIPPINES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawaii Army National Guard Master Sgt. Clayton Perreria, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion,183rd Aviation Regiment commander, conducts a Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange with Philippine Air Force 1st Lt. Ruzzel Louis Avecia, 450th Maintenance and Supply group maintenance officer at Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines, Sept. 18, 2024. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 21:00
    Photo ID: 8668414
    VIRIN: 240918-Z-KH177-1003
    Resolution: 4905x3270
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: CEBU, PH
    This work, Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration

    SMEE
    SPP
    PAF
    HIARNG
    HawaiiSPP

