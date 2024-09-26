Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Air Force Brig. Gen. Alvin Hate, 205th Tactical Wing commander, presents a gift to Hawaii Army National Guard Lt. Col. Deanna Manriquez, HIARNG State Army Aviation officer, for the closing ceremony of the Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange at Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines, Sept. 20, 2024.

The Rotary Wing Subject Matter Expert Exchange is a collaboration between HIARNG and PAF, intended to strengthen alliances and partnerships with key allies like the Philippines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)