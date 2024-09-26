Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Deanna Manriquez (right), Hawaii Army National Guard State Army Aviation officer, presents a gift to Philippine Air Force Brig. Gen. Alvin Hate, 205th Tactical Wing commander, during the closing ceremony of the Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange at Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines, Sept. 20, 2024. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)