Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration

Hawaii Army National Guard and Philippine Air Force service gather together for the Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines Sept. 16, 2024. The Rotary Wing Subject Matter Expert Exchange is a collaboration between HIARNG and PAF, intended to strengthen alliances and partnerships with key allies like the Philippines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)

LAPU-LAPU, CEBU, PHILIPPINES – The Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) returned to the coastal city of Lapu-Lapu, Cebu, Philippines, on Sept. 16 - 20 for the third iteration of the State Partnership Program Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange.



This exchange focused on the essential maintenance of Black Hawk helicopters, providing a collaborative platform for maintainers to share best practices and ensure their fleet remains mission-ready.



A contingent from Company C, 1st Battalion 183rd Aviation Regiment, alongside personnel from Army Aviation Support Facility No. 2 and the State Army Aviation Office engaged in this year’s Rotary Wing SMEE with the Philippine Air Force 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Mactan.



The State Partnership Program is unique to the National Guard, and includes most of the 54 states and territories. Each state is assigned a different country with which they partner, creating an enduring relationship between that partner country and the state’s National Guard units.



For nearly a quarter of a century, the Hawaii National Guard has forged a robust partnership with the Philippines. This alliance not only facilitates bilateral training exercises but also enhances operational compatibility, expands capabilities, and fosters a lasting relationship between all parties involved.



The inaugural Rotary Wing SME Exchange was held last year in Mactan, with the most recent SMEE taking place this past April in Hawaii. This iteration emphasized improving safety, standardization and maintenance of the Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk.



“There is no mission too important, that safety can be disregarded,” said PAF Lt. Col. John Paul Delgado, 210th Tactical Training Squadron commander, 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing “Though we are all eager to fly, perform our tasks and serve our country, we still need to pause a little and think about safety.”



During the weeklong event, the multinational participants collaborated across two training stations. A classroom environment provided PAF members to learn from a panel of HIARNG maintenance SMEs to discuss challenges, troubleshoot, and provide feedback on aviation maintenance and standardization topics. The hands-on portion of the exchange took place inside the hangar area, where PAF maintenance technicians were given a chance to learn alongside their HIARNG counterparts. This training involved detailed, step-by-step guidance, ensuring the adoption of best practices in aviation maintenance.



U.S. Army Capt. John Worthington, Aviation Support Facility commander and UH-60 Black Hawk instructor pilot, has been a mainstay since last year’s exchange and returns with an excited focus.



“My vision for the end result of this partnership is to have contributed to the integrated deterrence in the INDOPACOM Area of Responsibility,” said Worthington. “We can accomplish this through the tactical interoperability supporting both domestic and combat operations alongside the 205th THW in the Philippines. Our interchangeable rotary assets, such as the UH-60M and S-70i, are the foundation to our partnership which through evolving engagements can put us on the right trajectory.”



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Deanna Manriquez, HIARANG Army Aviation Officer who served as the head of the delegation was grateful for the opportunity to represent the State in her first outing to the Philippines.



“It's been a very positive experience overall,” said Manriquez. “It's wonderful to make these connections and develop these relationships because I understand how important it is building our partner capacity and working on our interoperability to help contribute to the security and stability out in the Indo-Pacific.”



By fostering open dialogue and hands-on demonstrations, participants aimed to enhance their technical skills and safety protocols, crucial for effective aviation operations.



The week-long training ceremony concluded with a gift exchange between both organizations and a traditional ‘boodle fight,’ where military members of various ranks gathered around a table and ate ‘kamayan style,’ a Filipino dining tradition, over a feast of local delicacies.



“The best gift we have is the enduring relationship with a valued partner that we can continue to build upon,” said Manriquez.



The next rotary exchange is tentatively scheduled to take place in April 2025 in Hawaii, with a focus on elevating rotary wing capabilities and reinforcing the partnership.