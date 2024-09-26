Hawaii Army National Guard and Philippine Air Force service members engage in discussion regarding PAF’s Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk Helicopter during the Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines Sept. 17, 2024. The Rotary Wing Subject Matter Expert Exchange is a collaboration between HIARNG and PAF, intended to strengthen alliances and partnerships with key allies like the Philippines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)
Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration
