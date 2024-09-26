Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hawaii Army National Guard and Philippine Air Force service members engage in discussion regarding PAF’s Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk Helicopter during the Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines Sept. 17, 2024. The Rotary Wing Subject Matter Expert Exchange is a collaboration between HIARNG and PAF, intended to strengthen alliances and partnerships with key allies like the Philippines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)