    Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration [Image 4 of 17]

    Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration

    CEBU, PHILIPPINES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawaii Army National Guard and Philippine Air Force service members engage in discussion regarding PAF’s Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk Helicopter during the Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines Sept. 17, 2024. The Rotary Wing Subject Matter Expert Exchange is a collaboration between HIARNG and PAF, intended to strengthen alliances and partnerships with key allies like the Philippines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 21:00
    Photo ID: 8668409
    VIRIN: 240917-Z-KH177-1000
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: CEBU, PH
    Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration

    SMEE
    SPP
    PAF
    HIARNG
    HawaiiSPP

