Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration

Hawaii Army National Guard and Philippine Air Force service members inspect a Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk at Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines, Sept. 19, 2024. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)