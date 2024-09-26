Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hawaii Army National Guard Sgt. Alvin Galvez, Charlie Company, 1st Batallion, 183rd Aviation Regiment mechanic and flight instructor, and Staff Sgt. John Balagot, Charlie Company 1st Batallion, 183rd Aviation Regiment mechanic and flight instructor, prepare for an auxiliary power unit removal with Philippine Air Force technicians at Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines, Sept. 18, 2024. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)