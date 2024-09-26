Third Rotary Wing Exchange Bolsters Philippines-Hawaii Military Collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hawaii Army National Guard Sgt. Alvin Galvez, Charlie Company, 1st Batallion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, mechanic and flight instructor demonstrates placement of shims for tail rotor camp-up procedures for Philippine Air Force maintenance Airmen at Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines, Sept. 18, 2024. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)