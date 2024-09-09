U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, signals to his teammate at the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2024. During the demo, the team used hand signals to communicate with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 11:05
|Photo ID:
|8635182
|VIRIN:
|240902-F-NC910-1161
|Resolution:
|4376x2912
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024 [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.