A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, signals to his teammate at the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2024. During the demo, the team used hand signals to communicate with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)