U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a high-G turn during her performance at the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2024. The A-10 aircraft’s ability to perform acrobatic maneuvers over a battlefield to avoid enemy fire was one of the many attributes that made it an effective close air-support airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 11:05
|Photo ID:
|8635166
|VIRIN:
|240831-F-NC910-1208
|Resolution:
|2305x1534
|Size:
|408.72 KB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024 [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.