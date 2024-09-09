U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, speaks with Civil Air Patrol cadets during the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2024. Johnson spoke with the cadets about life in the military and what is required to join. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 11:05
|Photo ID:
|8635176
|VIRIN:
|240902-F-NC910-1022
|Resolution:
|4741x3154
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
This work, A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024 [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.