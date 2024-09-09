A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, speaks with Civil Air Patrol cadets during the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2024. Johnson spoke with the cadets about life in the military and what is required to join. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)