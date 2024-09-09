A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Collin McCoy, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, right, and Senior Airman Cameron Bowens, A-10 Demo Team engines specialist, center, salute Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10 Demo Team commander and pilot, during a practice demonstration at the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2024. The launch-out salute between the pilot and maintainers was a military tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)